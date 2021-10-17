Fallen WWII veteran’s remains laid to rest in hometown after going unidentified for 77 years

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 1943, 19-year-old Berton J. McQueen left his home in Jackson County to fight in WWII, but little did he or his family know that would be the last time McQueen would be in the mountains... until now.

In 1944, while stationed in France, Army Pfc. McQueen was severely injured in combat. He eventually succumbed to his injuries and died at an aid station. His body was then buried outside of the station.

Leaving his family with numerous questions, his remains would go unidentified for more than half a century. But thanks to DNA testing, McQueen’s remains were positively identified in July of 2021.

Saturday marked Pfc. McQueen’s memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park in McKee. Community members, military men and women, as well as McQueen’s surviving family members came out to honor his memory.

“Even though 95% of the people here never met him, it’s still the sacrifice that he gave to this country, this state and this county,” said Kenny Isaacs, Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 Board Member.

Although many of his family members died before knowing what happened to him, McQueen’s legacy still impacts the nieces, nephews, and cousins that are still here today.

“I’ve always wanted him to be known, for his story to be out there,” said Genevieve Palm, McQueen’s niece. ”There were things he wanted told when he came home, about where he’d been and what he’d done and now, everybody knows.”

Pfc. McQueen’s remains were laid to rest at the Wind Cave Baptist Church Cemetery.

“To bring him full circle, bring him back home again after all these years, it’s just amazing,” said Palm.

