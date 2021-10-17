AP Poll: Kentucky down to 15

(AP/WYMT) - Following their loss to top-ranked Georgia, Kentucky fell four spots in the AP Top 25 to 15.

Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010.

The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue.

The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11. The Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. Purdue was last ranked in 2007

No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3

3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5

5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6

6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8

7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7

8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12

9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10

10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9

11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2

12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13

13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15

15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11

16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16

17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21

18. NC State 5-1 485 22

19. Auburn 5-2 397 -

20. Baylor 6-1 378 -

21. SMU 6-0 358 23

22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24

23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -

24. UTSA 7-0 104 -

25. Purdue 4-2 68 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

