Williamsburg Police Dept. participates in active shooter training

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department participated in an active shooter training at Williamsburg Independent.

School resource officers, along with all WPD officers, took part in the live scenario-based training.

The scenarios simulated an active school shooter situation.

“WPD aims to always be prepared for any situation that may arise, and ensures our officers receive efficient training regularly,” officials with the Williamsburg Police Department said.

In a Facebook post, WPD staff said they appreciate city school administrators for allowing officers to use their facility.

“We look forward to maintaining a cooperative working relationship with the city school, to always ensure the safety of students and staff,” the post read.

