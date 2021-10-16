Advertisement

UK’s J. David Rosenberg College of Law hosts second daylong Breonna Taylor Symposium

“The particular search warrant, in this case, there’s an argument that it was woefully...
“The particular search warrant, in this case, there’s an argument that it was woefully inadequate, that it contained perjury, and that the evidence that supported the search warrant did not meet the evidentiary requirements,” says associate professor Blanch Cook.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over a year and a half ago, the killing of Breonna Taylor spurred protests nationwide.

Saturday, UK J. David Rosenberg College of Law hosted its second daylong Breonna Taylor Symposium. Professors and scholars put the killing under a microscope, focusing on the search warrant.

“The particular search warrant, in this case, there’s an argument that it was woefully inadequate, that it contained perjury, and that the evidence that supported the search warrant did not meet the evidentiary requirements,” said associate professor Blanch Cook.

Cook said if police enter your home, they need a warrant meeting the standard of probable cause.

Plus, she said police are constitutionally required to knock and announce themselves.

“Sometimes the police knock and announce in one motion, which doesn’t give the person inside the home enough time to gather their thoughts,” Cook said.

Taylor was mourned nationwide. In Louisville, and across the commonwealth, it was felt deeply. Cook said it’s important UK, the state’s flagship institution, properly addresses it.

“We serve this entire state,” Cook said . “The vast majority of our students are residents of Kentucky. The vast majority of our students will become practitioners in Kentucky. The public is desperately concerned about this issue.”

Cook said the law school will hold future events addressing the criminal justice system.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
SPC Severe Weather Outlook - 9:00 p.m. October 15, 2021
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong front moves in

Latest News

Pikeville played host to the VFW Fall Conference for the first time this weekend and had nearly...
Pikeville hosts its first Fall VFW Conference
Saturday morning, Lexington was honored as a National Tree City for the 33rd year in a row, but...
Lexington honors Arbor Day at Arboretum as KU tree controversy looms
No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia
A Golden Alert has been issued for Mark Hall.
Golden Alert issued for missing man