UK’s J. David Rosenberg College of Law hosts second daylong Breonna Taylor Symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over a year and a half ago, the killing of Breonna Taylor spurred protests nationwide.

Saturday, UK J. David Rosenberg College of Law hosted its second daylong Breonna Taylor Symposium. Professors and scholars put the killing under a microscope, focusing on the search warrant.

“The particular search warrant, in this case, there’s an argument that it was woefully inadequate, that it contained perjury, and that the evidence that supported the search warrant did not meet the evidentiary requirements,” said associate professor Blanch Cook.

Cook said if police enter your home, they need a warrant meeting the standard of probable cause.

Plus, she said police are constitutionally required to knock and announce themselves.

“Sometimes the police knock and announce in one motion, which doesn’t give the person inside the home enough time to gather their thoughts,” Cook said.

Taylor was mourned nationwide. In Louisville, and across the commonwealth, it was felt deeply. Cook said it’s important UK, the state’s flagship institution, properly addresses it.

“We serve this entire state,” Cook said . “The vast majority of our students are residents of Kentucky. The vast majority of our students will become practitioners in Kentucky. The public is desperately concerned about this issue.”

Cook said the law school will hold future events addressing the criminal justice system.

