Teenager charged with murder in wrong way fatal head-on collision

Louisville Metro Police Department charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head on...
Louisville Metro Police Department charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head on collision on I-65 near Arthur Street.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head-on collision on I-65 near Arthur Street.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old boy, is charged with murder, assault, DUI, and wanton endangerment, among other charges. LMPD says the teen hit two cars after driving northbound in the southbound lanes just before 4 a.m.

A woman in her early 20′s, the driver of one of the vehicles struck, died from her injuries after EMS took her to University of Louisville Hospital. Two passengers in her vehicle are also being treated, LMPD said. One passenger suffered critical injuries, the other passenger has non-life threatening injuries.

All three had to be removed from the vehicle by Louisville Fire and Rescue.

The teen driver charged remains hospitalized at UofL Hospital in critical condition. Because he is a juvenile, the name of the teen will not be released unless he is charged as an adult.

