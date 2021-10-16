Scouts of America hosts eighth annual shooting event

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bluegrass Council of Scouts of America hosted its eighth annual shooting event in Knott County Saturday.

Offering a variety of activities including aerial archery, shotgun ranges, rifle ranges, ham radios, and more.

Event Coordinators with Scouts of America said the inclusion of everyone across the country has made things more exciting.

“Quite frankly, the most exciting thing that’s happened is the introduction of girls in scouting and the enthusiasm there has just been tremendous,” Shooting Sports Director Gerry Gevedon said.

Gevedon said the event is one of the more unique ones the organization hosts.

“It’s out in this rural setting, it has a very good title sponsor in the Kentucky Coal Association, it’s an inexpensive event, but it’s an exciting event for the kids,” he said.

Gevedon said attendance was down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re down in numbers, we’re down in units,” he said. “Particularly in the rural areas, so, it’s a real welcome thing to see doing it here for one thing but also just that we’re back doing what we used to do.”

With event coordinators and participants citing a need to join Scouts of America.

“So, for number one, it looks great on a resume,” Scout Chip Henderson said. “Number two, it builds leadership and character, and number three you make a lot of great friendships and it’s a lot of fun.”

Gevedon adds the need goes deeper than that.

“We learn that we aren’t alone in this world,” he said. “We learn to relate to people we don’t know necessarily but we figure out how we work together to accomplish things.”

As the scouts involved in the event were excited for the all the activities available.

“Like shotguns is the first and foremost thing that I love about this event,” Henderson said. “It’s just what’s fun for me. I just love being outdoors, like that’s what’s part of being a boy scout is that and knots.”

The event lasted until 4 p.m. and had around 153 kids participate.

