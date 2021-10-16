Advertisement

Pikeville hosts its first Fall VFW Conference

Pikeville played host to the VFW Fall Conference for the first time this weekend and had nearly 600 veterans in attendance.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 VFW Fall Conference kicked off Oct. 15 and 16 with more than 600 veterans convening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. This year’s conference marks the first time it has ever been held in Eastern Kentucky.

“Usually, it’s in Louisville or Bowling Green. They’re always there. We always have them in those areas and it’s awesome, we’re going back to Bowling Green in the spring and it’s going to be awesome,” said VFW State Senior Vice Commander Nathan Sesco, “but it’s time we come back to actually the roots of Pikeville and we’ve got a big district here.”

Many of the local VFW posts in District 14 throughout Eastern Kentucky were excited to see the conference come close to home and had worked for this for some time.

“This was the vision of a past comrade, James Curry,” said Pikeville VFW Post #3769 Quartermaster Darian Hylton. “He wanted to see this happen but, unfortunately, he’s passed away, so this is in memorial to him also.”

Veterans from across the state came together to share some good times as well as catch crucial information about the statewide VFW.

“It’s where we get together for this quarter, see what’s going in the state like financial, business,” said Sesco. “We have award presentations, legislative agendas coming out through the KDVA, and you get to know what’s going on throughout the state like what bills are going on and what bills we have to back.”

Many VFW officials along with Sesco and Hylton are excited to see more conferences and events to be hosted in Pikeville in the future.

