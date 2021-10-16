Advertisement

Pike County student and other man file lawsuit over mask mandate

Pike County Schools
Pike County Schools
By Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - The parents of a Pike County student and another man file a federal lawsuit over the school mask mandate.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mikey Ratliff and Levi Newsome filed the lawsuit against the Pike County Board of Education and Superintendent Reed Atkins.

The lawsuit claims the mask mandate is causing irreparable injury and is unsupported by science.

The board attorney told the newspaper he had not seen the complaint and could not comment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Little’s big legacy: Officer remembered as a ‘real life super hero’ after COVID-19 death
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Latest News

Rupp Arena
‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
Man with Martin County ties honored with Congressional Gold Medal
Man with Martin County ties honored with Congressional Gold Medal
The VFW annual fall conference is being held Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16
Pikeville VFW post gearing up for fall conference, adds original markings to retired aircraft