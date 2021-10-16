Advertisement

Perry Central picks up first district win in Game of the Week

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Perry Central picked up their first district win of the season beating Clay County 34-8.

“I thought our boys played hard, they responded, they came out they worked hard this week and it paid off for them here tonight, we beat a good Clay County team here tonight, they had a great offense and I thought our defense stepped up and played well and I thought our offense controlled the football so that’s what we got to do to win ball games,” said Perry Central head coach Mark Dixon.

In next week’s game of the week, Hazard will host Pikeville in a pivotal district game.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Little’s big legacy: Officer remembered as a ‘real life super hero’ after COVID-19 death
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 15, 2021
KHSAA football
Scores from across the state following Week 9 of high school action
Pulaski County beats Bell County 27-24
No. 5 Pulaski County rallies over No. 10 Bell County
Rupp Arena
‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness