Perry Central picks up first district win in Game of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, Perry Central picked up their first district win of the season beating Clay County 34-8.

“I thought our boys played hard, they responded, they came out they worked hard this week and it paid off for them here tonight, we beat a good Clay County team here tonight, they had a great offense and I thought our defense stepped up and played well and I thought our offense controlled the football so that’s what we got to do to win ball games,” said Perry Central head coach Mark Dixon.

In next week’s game of the week, Hazard will host Pikeville in a pivotal district game.

