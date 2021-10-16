Advertisement

Lexington honors Arbor Day at Arboretum as KU tree controversy looms

Saturday morning, Lexington was honored as a National Tree City for the 33rd year in a row, but...
Saturday morning, Lexington was honored as a National Tree City for the 33rd year in a row, but the backdrop of controversy around Kentucky Utilities cutting down trees throughout the city sat like an elephant in the room.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cool fall air and bright sunshine made for a great way to wrap up Tree Week.

“It’s a peaceful place. When I need a peaceful walk this is where I come,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Saturday morning, Lexington was honored as a National Tree City for the 33rd year in a row, but the backdrop of controversy around Kentucky Utilities cutting down trees throughout the city sat like an elephant in the room.

Mayor Gorton said the issue is the “huge mature trees” KU is taking down in neighborhoods in the city.

“I will just be quite honest, neighbors are outraged. Neighbors have planted these trees they have watched them grow and mature and they’ve added value to their property,” Mayor Gorton said.

Mayor Gorton said there is a delicate balance that needs to be struck between protecting the trees and protecting the powerlines that keep our electricity running. She said she’ll be speaking with the new CEO of Kentucky Utilities early this week and there is a council work session set for Tuesday, where KU officials will be there to talk about this issue.

“The infrastructure of our utility is very important to our community. We need to be very clear about that. The infrastructure of the is very important,” Mayor Gorton said.

Mayor Gorton said she’s already heard from community members who plan on attending Tuesday’s council work session.

“We’ve got to talk about this honestly, openly and you know work through it and see what kind of things they can do differently,” Mayor Gorton said.

Tuesday’s work session will start around 3:00 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
SPC Severe Weather Outlook - 9:00 p.m. October 15, 2021
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong front moves in

Latest News

Pikeville played host to the VFW Fall Conference for the first time this weekend and had nearly...
Pikeville hosts its first Fall VFW Conference
No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia
“The particular search warrant, in this case, there’s an argument that it was woefully...
UK’s J. David Rosenberg College of Law hosts second daylong Breonna Taylor Symposium
A Golden Alert has been issued for Mark Hall.
Golden Alert issued for missing man