Advertisement

KSP hosts First Annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show

KSP hosts First Annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show
KSP hosts First Annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police hosted its first annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show in Whitesburg on Saturday.

The event took place at the Old Whitesburg High School.

Local car owners, police departments and a variety of KSP vehicles were displayed.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said they wanted to raise funds for KSP’s “Shop with a Trooper” program.

“Shop with a Trooper is done by 100% donations and charitable funds,” said Tpr. Matt Gayheart. “So, without events like this, we simply couldn’t do that event. That affects lots of children here in our area that may not get a Christmas otherwise, so, it’s very important that it’s something that we continue to do.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Local law enforcement gathered Friday to escort Oliver Little to the funeral home.
‘Oliver was a hero’: Agencies come together to honor officer who died of COVID-19

Latest News

Airstream event in Cumberland Gap
Airstream rally event kicks off in Cumberland Gap
KSP honors late Trooper David Combs
KSP honors late Trooper David Combs
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Pikeville played host to the VFW Fall Conference for the first time this weekend and had nearly...
Pikeville hosts its first Fall VFW Conference