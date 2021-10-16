KSP hosts First Annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police hosted its first annual “Cruising with Cruisers” car show in Whitesburg on Saturday.

The event took place at the Old Whitesburg High School.

Local car owners, police departments and a variety of KSP vehicles were displayed.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said they wanted to raise funds for KSP’s “Shop with a Trooper” program.

“Shop with a Trooper is done by 100% donations and charitable funds,” said Tpr. Matt Gayheart. “So, without events like this, we simply couldn’t do that event. That affects lots of children here in our area that may not get a Christmas otherwise, so, it’s very important that it’s something that we continue to do.”

