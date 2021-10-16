KSP honors late Trooper David Combs

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police honored a late trooper at its first annual Cruising With Cruisers car and motorcycle show.

Troopers drove a 1978 Ford police cruiser to the Combs Overlook in Letcher County that was dedicated to the memory of Trooper David Combs.

Trooper Matt Gayheart called Combs “a very dedicated Trooper who spent many years furthering the mission of our programs dedicated to kids in the area.”

“I think David would be proud that we are continuing to carry the torch that he carried for many years,” added Gayheart.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.