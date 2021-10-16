Advertisement

Kentucky Football handed first loss against No. 1 Georgia

Kentucky takes on No. 11 Georgia
Kentucky takes on No. 11 Georgia(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In their second road test of the season, the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats lost 30-13 to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, ending their eight-game win streak.

Both teams were scoreless after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs quickly scored two touchdowns in the second. Kentucky responded with a touchdown pass from Will Levis to Justin Riggs.

The final touchdown came from Wan’Dale Robinson after a 22-play, 11-minute long drive.

The Cats take a bye week before heading to Starkville on October 30.

Stats from the UK-Georgia game.
Stats from the UK-Georgia game.(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Local law enforcement gathered Friday to escort Oliver Little to the funeral home.
‘Oliver was a hero’: Agencies come together to honor officer who died of COVID-19

Latest News

No. 11 Kentucky gearing up for Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Georgia
Blair Green wins BBM 3-point shooting contest
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - October 15, 2021
KHSAA football
Scores from across the state following Week 9 of high school action