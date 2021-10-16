Kentucky Football handed first loss against No. 1 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In their second road test of the season, the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats lost 30-13 to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, ending their eight-game win streak.

Both teams were scoreless after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs quickly scored two touchdowns in the second. Kentucky responded with a touchdown pass from Will Levis to Justin Riggs.

The final touchdown came from Wan’Dale Robinson after a 22-play, 11-minute long drive.

The Cats take a bye week before heading to Starkville on October 30.

Stats from the UK-Georgia game. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.