Golden Alert issued for missing man

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a man with mental disabilities who went missing from a nursing home in Kentucky.

Mark Allan Hall, 54, was last seen leaving the Russell Convalescent Home around 7:00 on Friday evening, according to Greenup County emergency officials.

Police believe Hall might be traveling to the Lexington where his family lives, but said he suffers from a number of severe cognitive disabilities.

Officials said Hall was wearing blue jeans, a white tank top and gray tennis shoes. He also took a red coat with him from the nursing home.

He is 6′4″ and 185 lbs. Hall also has several tattoos, including one of a spider web on his left arm.

If you see Hall, you are asked to call 911 or the Russell Police Department at 606-473-1411. Do not approach him.

