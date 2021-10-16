Cold front moving out, cooler temperatures filtering in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front that brought us showers and storms overnight is on the way out. The rest of your weekend looks gorgeous with cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Today through Sunday

A few showers are possible during the morning hours as the cold front continues to push out of the mountains. However, by the afternoon, sunshine returns to the area. We begin to dry out, clear out, and cool down throughout your Saturday afternoon and evening.

Into tonight, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. Any outdoor plans look to be in great shape, but it will be chilly. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s to lower-40s. A few patches of light frost could be possible in our cooler locations.

A gorgeous day is on tap on Sunday. We stay dry with lots of sunshine and blue sky. Those highs top out in the lower-60s, so another chilly day is on tap. Low temperatures fall into the low-and-middle-40s.

The Next Work Week

This beautiful, Fall weather continues into your next work week.

On Monday, we stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs top out in the upper-60s, with lows falling into the mid-40s.

The forecast doesn’t change too much on Tuesday. We remain dry with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures will be slightly warmer as we reach the lower-70s in most locations.

A few more clouds are possible by Wednesday, but, overall, another great day is in store. We stay dry with highs getting up into the low-and-mid-70s. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-50s.

Our Next Cold Front

We will be watching another cold front towards the end of the work week.

This could kick off some showers on Thursday. We see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the low-and-mid-70s.

These scattered showers could continue into Friday. Again, we see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be cooler as we top out in the upper-60s.

