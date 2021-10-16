Advertisement

Blair Green wins BBM 3-point shooting contest

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Blair Green brought some pride to the Mountains during Big Blue Madness Friday night.

The Harlan County native dominated the three-point shooting contest, out-dueling Rhyne Howard in the matchup.

Green shot 33.3 percent from the arc last season. The Wildcats will open up their season against Presbyterian at Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 9.

