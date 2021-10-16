Advertisement

Airstream rally event kicks off in Cumberland Gap

Officials said the event would bring visitors to the area to enjoy the other campers and what the town has to offer.
Airstream event in Cumberland Gap
Airstream event in Cumberland Gap(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Airstream Rally event kicked off in Cumberland Gap for the weekend Thursday.

Airstreams, some from as far away as Texas, began to roll into East Tennessee Thursday for the event that was hosted by the East Tennessee Airstream Club and Guardians of the Gap.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, participants were invited to attend the “Streamin’ in the Gap” event to vote for their favorite.

During this Airstream Open House, Airstreamers was collecting their votes, by way of canned food, for a local food bank, according to a press release. Participants were asked to place their vote (canned item) in a bin in front of their favorite decorated Airstream to let their choice be known.

If you would like to learn more about the East Tennessee Airstream Club visit the club website or more about Airstreams visit their official website to sign up for a factory tour at the Jackson Center in Ohio.

