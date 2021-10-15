Wellcare and KRADD host drive-thru health and wellness expo for seniors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A drive-thru health and wellness expo took place Friday at the Hazard Perry County Senior Center.

The expo is sponsored by Wellcare and the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD).

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seniors had the opportunity to come out and learn about the various vendors present and learn how they can stay healthy.

“We just try to you know get together through the agencies, coordinate to have everybody here today work with our senior population, do a lot of advertisement and get everybody here,” said Associate Director of Aging Services, Stacie Noble. “It’s just about educating our seniors and trying to keep them healthy.”

In addition, seniors were able to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as their flu shot.

“It’s important to come out and to offer these sort of events because right now it’s just good for everyone’s mental health to be able have something to look forward to get out,” she said.

Noble said another drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22nd at the Lee County Senior Citizens Center. She added the first day of the Woolly Worm Festival is scheduled for that day, so she is hopeful people will check out both events.

This is the second year a drive-thru event like this is taking place. The first happened last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the expos, you can call KRADD at 606-436-3158.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.