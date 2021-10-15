Weekend Forecast: Cold front brings chances for strong storms tonight and early tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of your Friday looks pretty good, some big changes are coming tonight and early on your Saturday. Keep the rain gear handy.

Today and Tomorrow

Today starts off like most of this week has with some patchy dense fog and mild temperatures. I think we will see a mix of sun and clouds early and some folks may see more clouds for a bit. Highs will climb fast this afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front that will move in late tonight.

The clouds will gradually increase this afternoon and so will the rain chances. I think most hold off until after midnight, but a few scattered chances can’t be ruled out before then. It might not be a bad idea to take your umbrella or your poncho to those Friday night football games.

Overnight, the storm chances increase and some of those could be strong to severe along the front. Heavy rain is also possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) late, so that’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the mountains under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for late tonight and early Saturday. The slight risk (2 out of 5) is very close to our area. (WYMT)

Temperatures will drop fast behind the front, which is expected to move out fairly quickly. We will likely continue to drop until around 9 a.m. before we start to stabilize heading into the early afternoon hours on Saturday as the system clears out.

Highs Friday should be in the low 80s, drop into the mid-50s by early Saturday morning and then struggle to make it back to 60 by Saturday afternoon. Some folks may not make it, even with the sunshine.

Patchy frost continues to be possible Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 30s in spots under mainly clear skies. Most areas should be closer to 40. It will definitely be a cold night.

Extended Forecast

The end of the weekend on Sunday through most of next week looks amazing. High pressure takes over and sunshine will continue, but temperatures will stay below average until about Tuesday.

We should top out in the low 60s on Sunday and upper 60s on Monday. Some small rain chances are possible by the end of next week, but we still have plenty of time to see if that pans out.

Enjoy the sunshine and fall-like temperatures!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.