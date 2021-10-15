Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Clay County at Perry Central

By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, the Clay County Tigers head down the Hal Rogers Parkway to take on the Perry Central Commodores.

You can watch all the action on our second channel Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local listings) or right here on WYMT.com.

