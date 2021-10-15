Advertisement

UK Women’s Soccer Head Coach relieved of duties

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ian Carry, head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s soccer team, has been relieved of duties, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Friday.

Carry was in his fifth season in charge of the Wildcats. He also was an assistant coach with UK from 2013-16 before being named head coach.

UK will begin a national search for a new head coach.  Current assistant Paul Babba will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats have a 6-8-2 overall record, 0-7 in the Southeastern Conference, with three matches remaining on the schedule.

