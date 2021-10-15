Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong front moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms have their sights set on the mountains this afternoon and evening. Some of them could be strong as well. That’s what we have to get through before beautiful fall weather moves back in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front is knocking on our door and will begin to work in through the evening hours. The leading edge of those storms could have some gusty winds with them, and we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few strong storms in the mountains. Most of the area is in a one out of five Marginal Risk for severe weather, with the far western portions of the area in a two out of five Slight Risk.

At this point, the start of most high school games should be okay, but we’ll be watching for showers and storms to move in during those second halves, so keep that rain gear handy.

Temperatures plummet as our front moves through. Winds will briefly gust out of the northwest, starting to usher in cooler weather. Temps look to fall into the 50s as showers stick around through the morning hours. We’ll usher showers out through the morning, leaving middle and upper 50s in their wake along with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll make an attempt at clearing those skies out during the afternoon, but we should keep some around until the overnight. Lows fall big time, into the low 40s...but I can’t rule out some upper 30s.

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

Things are looking absolutely beautiful as we finish out the weekend, with sunshine sticking around for Sunday and really on through the work week as high pressure takes control. We’ll be a bit cool for Sunday in the middle 60s before upper 60s and low 70s work in for the work week. We may try to introduce a few rain chances into the forecast by late in the week, but these don’t look to be a big deal as of now. Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!

