Several region champs crowned in Thursday soccer action

The Johnson Central girls' soccer team upset Presontsburg to take the 15th Region title.
The Johnson Central girls' soccer team upset Presontsburg to take the 15th Region title.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA state soccer tournaments are beginning to take shape following a heavy day of regional title action on Thursday.

On the girls’ side, both Johnson Central and Estill County won thrilling matchups to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Golden Eagles won the 15th Region on penalty kicks and the Lady Engineers won the 14th Region in double overtime.

In boys’ soccer action, Somerset netted a couple of clutch goals to take the 12th Region at home against Boyle County and Perry Central also took the 14th Region at home, beating Estill County 1-0.

The boys’ state tournament will feature Somerset travelling to Lawrence County for a first round matchup as well as Perry Central playing Boyd Central on the road. Corbin will face the winner of the 11th Region (either Lexington Catholic or Paul Lawrence Dunbar).

On the girls’ side, Johnson Central will play the winner of the 11th Region and Estill County will likely play at South Laurel.

