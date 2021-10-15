Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police department announced the result of a drug investigation in a Facebook post on Friday.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Betty West Road in the Red Bird Community.

Police say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, rifles, guns and money. They also found a motorbike and a chainsaw which they say were stolen.

Officers arrested Donny Bird, 31, and took him to the Whitley County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and three counts of receiving stolen property.

Police say two other suspects took off from the scene when they arrived. They have not been located yet.

Those involved are suspected to have and distributed up to 40 grams of meth during the investigation.

