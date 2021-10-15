Advertisement

Parent charged with cyberbullying

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An argument between two students in a Logan County school ended with a parent behind bars Thursday.

Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Bryan Ratliff said a parent got involved by sending belittling and threatening messages on social media to one of the students.

Ratliff said investigators had screenshots of the messages and were able to charge that parent with cyber bullying.

The sheriff’s office said parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media, as they could be experiencing bullying and wouldn’t know otherwise unless they check.

“We’re not going to look over (cyberbullying),” Ratliff said. “If you get caught, we are going to arrest you; so you may want to think twice whether you’re in school or out of school, it’s still the same charge.”

Each middle and high school in Logan County has an assigned resource or prevention officer.

“This is a lot of weight on what kids already deal with, and they don’t have help sometimes when they leave this school and that’s why we’re here,” Ratliff said. “They can come to us. It doesn’t have to be a problem at school. If it’s a problem at home, they can come to us and we will look into it.”

People who receive a cyberbullying charge could face up to one year in jail and up to a $500 fine.

