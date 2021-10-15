New mammal takes over at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What’s tall, will get his steps in and had all eyes on him at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday?

It’s the zoo’s new director, Dan Maloney.

Dan Maloney (Mayor's Press Office)

At his introductory news conference Thursday, Maloney said the zoo will stay safe, engaging, and inclusive for everyone.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Maloney said. “It’s because wildlife needs everyone on board. You can’t do it without them. I am so excited to be here, I look forward to being here many years to come.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke at the news conference, saying he searched across the country for someone with global experience.

“He really stood out amongst all the candidates we looked at,” Fischer said of Maloney, who comes to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida.

Along with the giraffes, rhinos and birds, Maloney will oversee 120 employees.

