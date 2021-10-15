Mountain Mayhem kicks off in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Whitesburg will have a spooky event to attend soon.

Mountain Mayhem, a haunted house, opens Friday night for its “10 Nights of Fright”, which goes until Halloween.

Event organizers also said they will be hosting “Lights Out” on Thursdays, which means they will turn out all lights in the attraction and people will get a glowstick to go through.

The owner, Nikki Tyler, said there are plenty of precautions in place to make sure people stay safe while in the haunted house.

Tyler also said that the house is open 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. on weekends and 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. on weeknights.

