KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a log truck in Knott County.

On Wednesday afternoon, KSP received a call in reference to a person being hit on KY-899 in the Pippa Passes community.

Troopers responded to the scene and found 40-year-old Charles Benton with serious injuries.

An initial investigation found that Benton was standing alongside KY-899 when a log truck hit him. The log truck was operated by 55-year-old James Hesson.

Benton was transported to a landing zone, where he was then airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center. Several hours later, Benton died as a result of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

