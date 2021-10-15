Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a log truck in Knott County.

On Wednesday afternoon, KSP received a call in reference to a person being hit on KY-899 in the Pippa Passes community.

Troopers responded to the scene and found 40-year-old Charles Benton with serious injuries.

An initial investigation found that Benton was standing alongside KY-899 when a log truck hit him. The log truck was operated by 55-year-old James Hesson.

Benton was transported to a landing zone, where he was then airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center. Several hours later, Benton died as a result of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

