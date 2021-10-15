Advertisement

Kentucky needs no extra motivation in Georgia game

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The most anticipated game in recent memory for Kentucky fans is almost upon Big Blue Nation.

Coach Mark Stoops spoke in a post-practice news conference Thursday that he like where is team is.

”I feel like this team is in a good spot,” Stoops said. “Until they prove me otherwise, they’re in a good spot of just taking care of business. Much like I’ve talked about. Just do the things you need to do day to day to put yourself in a position to be successful.”

With plenty of talk of Georgia’s defense in national media over the course of the season, Stoops says it’s not a topic of extra motivation.

”I’m not using that,” Stoops said. “If our players want to individually, whatever they need to do to motivate them. We take pride in what we do and the way we play each and every week, no matter what people say. It’s just a matter of keeping that consistency going. Because to this point, they’ve certainly played hard and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do.”

You can catch all of the action between Kentucky and Georgia on WYMT. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 on Saturday.

