Advertisement

‘It was quite a shock’: Winner of Chili Cookoff grateful for opportunity

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Perry County’s ‘Thursdays on the Triangle” event got underway, the Chili Cookoff was the headlining competition.

Several community members from the Hazard area competed to see who’s chili-making skills stood above the rest. There were more than five crock pots loaded to the brim when the competition began, with each judge ranking the best to worst.

Winner Margie Duff said that she is grateful for the recognition, but could not help but focus on the bigger picture.

“It was quite a shock and it’s been a pleasure and an honor,” Duff said. “It’s good to be out in the community, this is the heart of what we believe in and what we want to do to give back.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found in Whitley County

Latest News

Travis Lee Tolliver, 31, of Jackson, Ohio
Ohio truck driver sentenced to 26 years for wrong-way, fatal crash in Wise Co.
‘Thursdays on the Triangle’ adds fall twist in downtown Hazard
Redneck Rave
Redneck Rave returns to Edmonson County after last event led to multiple arrests, criminal activity
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County