‘It was quite a shock’: Winner of Chili Cookoff grateful for opportunity

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Perry County’s ‘Thursdays on the Triangle” event got underway, the Chili Cookoff was the headlining competition.

Several community members from the Hazard area competed to see who’s chili-making skills stood above the rest. There were more than five crock pots loaded to the brim when the competition began, with each judge ranking the best to worst.

Winner Margie Duff said that she is grateful for the recognition, but could not help but focus on the bigger picture.

“It was quite a shock and it’s been a pleasure and an honor,” Duff said. “It’s good to be out in the community, this is the heart of what we believe in and what we want to do to give back.”

