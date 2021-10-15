I-75 lane closing scheduled for next week
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned closing for a portion of I-75 southbound next week.
The closing is planned for the portion of the right lane from mile marker 0 to 19, starting on Friday, October 22.
Workers will be in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
KYTC says drivers should expect delays and drive safely.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.