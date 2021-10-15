How the LKLP Community Action Council helps domestic violence survivors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) reports on average, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

This statistic is relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Communities aren’t coming together as they were so domestic violence is much more prevalent and by the time it reaches the public’s vision, the violence is often escalated,” said Director of Domestic Violence Services with the Leslie Knott Perry Letcher Community Action Council (LKLP), Allie Rose. “So that’s what we’re seeing and what a lot of programs are seeing now… an escalation in violence because of COVID,” she said.

While domestic violence can be physical, there are other signs.

It is also a cycle.

“This cycle can go months if not years. Everything is fine. Everything is perfect at first, but there generally is an escalation that we see,” Rose said.

LKLP Staff work to help survivors in the region.

“Brings together as many resources as they can and for the community,” Rose said.

Despite the abundant of resources they provide, they also offer a safe house. It is a 15-bed facility where survivors can find stability and staff can help establish safety.

“Do we need to go to court for an issue? Is this just an matter of getting away from the perpetrator?,” Rose said. “These are really the decisions that are made by the survivor once they are there and safe and have that time to catch their breath.”

While a sensitive topic, Rose said people should take domestic violence seriously.

“I grew up hearing that. I know everyone here has. You don’t bother what goes on between husband and wife,” she said. “But the truth is, that is a tactic that domestic violence perpetrators can absolutely use.”

Rose says the council are always accepting donations.

