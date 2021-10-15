Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to be lowered to half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state official buildings in Kentucky to lower their flags to half-staff Friday afternoon, following a proclamation from the White House.

The order was made to honor the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

This tradition comes from a joint resolution of Congress that was approved in 1962. The resolution made May 15 of each year Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is during Police Week. This year, the main events of Police Week were postponed.

The memorial service will be on Saturday.

