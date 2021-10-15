Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,008 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 723,889.

552 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,273 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 373 people remain in the ICU, with 239 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now once again sits at an even 8%.

The Governor also announced 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,293.

As of Friday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four counties in the mountains. Wayne, Johnson, Menifee and Elliott counties are orange on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, while Morgan County is the only yellow county in the state.

Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 84.1 per 100,000 people. Morgan County has the lowest incidence rate in the state at 9.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

