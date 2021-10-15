Eastern Kentucky senior center highlights Elder Abuse Awareness Month with creative display

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those in Whitesburg are highlighting Elder Abuse Awareness Month, in a creative way.

The Letcher County Senior Citizen Center put together a display Thursday.

The display features the color purple, two dressed up bears and a sign that has the hotline for those wanting to report elderly abuse.

Senior Director Debbie Baker said it is a problem the Commonwealth faces every year.

“We have had a few reports over the last year,” she said. “I think in the whole state of Kentucky, two years ago there was like 10,000 reports of elder abuse just in the state of Kentucky.”

That hotline number for people to call is 1-877-597-2331.

