Chris Lewis named Union Baseball head coach

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris Lewis is the new Union College head baseball coach, Executive Director of Athletics Tim Curry announced recently.

Lewis comes to Union with 20-plus years of coaching experience. He was named the head coach at Berea College (Ky.) in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis never coached a game for the Mountaineers. From 2009-14, he served as an assistant coach at Campbellsville University (Ky.), helping the Tigers to four seasons with 30-plus wins, two 40-plus win seasons, two Mid-South Conference championships, and three NAIA National Championship Opening Round appearances.

Union went 19-27 overall and 13-16 in the AAC last season. The Bulldogs advanced to the AAC Tournament as the No. 10 seed but lost 4-1 to No. 7 seed St. Andrews University (N.C.) in the opening round.

The 2022 schedule will be unveiled at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.