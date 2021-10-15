Advertisement

Big Sandy law enforcement officers honor Oliver Little

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement officers from across the Big Sandy came together to honor one of their own as Oliver Little’s family prepares to lay him to rest.

Agencies from Pike and Floyd counties joined together Friday to escort Officer Little from Pikeville to Martin, passing through displays in his honor along the way.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Pikeville PD, Prestonsburg PD, Kentucky State Police, Coal Run PD and FD, Betsy Layne Fire Department and Prestonsburg FD all joined in to honor the man who served the mountains in several capacities over the last couple of decades

His FCSD cruiser, which sits outside of the Floyd County Courthouse, has been adorned with tributes and memorials over the last couple of days as the community remembers the man and officer he was.

He was taken to Hall Funeral Home in Martin where services are expected to be held this weekend before his funeral is held in Allen Monday.

You can read his obituary here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Little’s big legacy: Officer remembered as a ‘real life super hero’ after COVID-19 death
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

Latest News

A new salon by the name of Luxurious Locks has opened in downtown Pikeville and boasts a full...
New salon celebrates grand opening in downtown Pikeville
Oliver Little procession
Oliver Little procession
Health & Wellness Expo
Wellcare and KRADD host drive-thru health and wellness expo for seniors
Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found