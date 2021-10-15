Big Sandy law enforcement officers honor Oliver Little

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement officers from across the Big Sandy came together to honor one of their own as Oliver Little’s family prepares to lay him to rest.

Agencies from Pike and Floyd counties joined together Friday to escort Officer Little from Pikeville to Martin, passing through displays in his honor along the way.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Pikeville PD, Prestonsburg PD, Kentucky State Police, Coal Run PD and FD, Betsy Layne Fire Department and Prestonsburg FD all joined in to honor the man who served the mountains in several capacities over the last couple of decades

His FCSD cruiser, which sits outside of the Floyd County Courthouse, has been adorned with tributes and memorials over the last couple of days as the community remembers the man and officer he was.

He was taken to Hall Funeral Home in Martin where services are expected to be held this weekend before his funeral is held in Allen Monday.

You can read his obituary here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.