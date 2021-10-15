Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – High School Football – Week 8 Recap – Week 9 Preview

The regular season for High School Football in the Bluegrass is winding down. Let’s take a look at how our ten teams fared while we preview this week’s action.

1. Corbin (7-0)

Last Week: defeated Knox Central 56-0

This Week: at Lincoln County

Corbin continues their run of dominance in 2021 as they steamrolled the Panthers in their last outing. Despite being the only team left in 4A that has not lost a game, the Redhounds come into this week with the third-highest RPI in class. Junior Cameron Combs led Corbin in passing with 124 yards through the air but freshman Kade Elam claimed the team’s only passing touchdown against Knox Central. The run game was stout once again as Tom Greer’s squad generated 219 yards and seven scores. Sophomore Ethan Gregory paced the team in individual rushing with 80 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Seth Mills only ran for 55 yards but the senior had a team-high three rushing scores. Combs also tallied 54 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior Dakota Patterson was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 54 yards. The Redhounds had two takeaways against Knox Central.

The Redhounds are back on the road as they travel to Stanford to take on Lincoln County on Friday. Corbin swept the Patriots last season including a 38-14 win in the opening round of the playoffs.

2. Southwestern (6-1)

Last Week: defeated Whitley County 50-16

This Week: at South Laurel

The Warriors were firing on all cylinders against the Colonels as Jason Foley’s team reached the half century mark for the fourth time this season. Southwestern comes into this week with the sixth-highest RPI in 5A. Offensively, the Warriors recorded 357 total yards including 249 from the ground game. Sophomore Christian Walden paced Southwestern with 67 yards and two scores on just four rushes. The Collin tandem of sophomores Collin Burton and Collin Hibbard had one rushing touchdown each. Junior Tanner Wright generated 53 rushing yards but the Running Back also caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Southwestern heads east on Friday as they will make the trip to London to face South Laurel. The Warriors had their way with the Cardinals last season, 52-14.

3. Pikeville (5-2)

Last Week: defeated Sayre 43-7

This Week: vs. Phelps

Chris McNamee’s club got back into the win column last week as they dropped the Spartans from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Panthers amassed 427 yards of total offense as senior Isaac McNamee delivered 176 yards and two scores through the air. Blake Birchfield had yet another field day for Pikeville as the junior racked up 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 13 touches. Senior Brayden Thomas also found the end zone once. Junior Wade Hensley snagged three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while Grant Scott also had three receptions for 54 yards and a score.

For the second week in a row, the Panthers are back at Hillard Howard Field as they welcome Phelps to town on Friday. Pikeville made short work of the Hornets last season, 54-6.

4. Johnson Central (4-1)

Last Week: defeated Perry Central 41-0

This Week: vs. Harlan County

The Golden Eagles backed up their rout of Clay County with another resounding triumph against the Commodores. Johnson Central has scored at least 40 points or more in all four of their wins this season. The Golden Eagles ran for more than 300 yards against Perry Central as junior Chase Price had a team-high 100 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Quarterback Grant Rice also had a good performance as the senior produced 82 yards and two touchdowns on six rushes. Johnson Central forced two turnovers against Perry Central.

The Golden Eagles play their final home game of the regular season on Friday as Harlan County comes calling. Johnson Central went 2-0 against the Black Bears last season including a 46-8 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

5. Pulaski County (5-3)

Last Week: defeated No. 9 North Laurel 40-16

This Week: vs. No. 10 Bell County

The Maroons are on fire as John Hines’ squad has racked up four straight victories after a 1-3 start. Pulaski County picked up three spots in the rankings this week after their latest win against North Laurel. Quarterback Drew Polston had a fine performance as the senior threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Pulaski County ran for 146 yards including 86 yards and a touchdown from senior Braden Gipson. Sophomore Cody Nichols and junior Aiden Wesley also had one rushing score apiece for the Maroons. Senior Antonio Palmer led the team in receiving with seven receptions for 95 yards. Junior Chandler Godby caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Layton Abbott was all over the place on defense for Pulaski County as the junior tallied 17 tackles and even returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Maroons finish their regular season slate with two consecutive home tilts, starting with Bell County on Friday.

6. Letcher Central (6-1)

Last Week: defeated Clay County 54-18

Next Game: vs. No. 4 Johnson Central

Other than the blip against Pikeville, the Cougars have been outstanding all season long as they picked up their sixth victory of the season against Clay County. Junior Matthews’ squad has outscored their opponents, 147-38 in their last three games. The Cougars are also 3-0 against 4A competition. Quarterback Carson Adams led the way for Letcher Central once again as the junior generated 274 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. Senior Hayden Brashear carried the ball seven times for 71 yards and a score. Senior Nick Haning had a tremendous game catching the football with five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars had one takeaway against the Tigers.

Letcher Central is idle this week as they start looking ahead to their next matchup on Friday, October 22nd against Johnson Central.

7. Middlesboro (6-0)

Last Game: defeated Leslie County 49-18

Next Game: at Knott Central

The Yellow Jackets were supposed to play Morgan County last week but that game was canceled due to COVID concerns. Middlesboro comes into this week with the fifth-highest RPI in 2A. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 43.5 PPG, good enough for second in class behind only Murray. Larry French’s squad is also in the top ten in points per game allowed, giving up just 17 PPG. Middlesboro has the seventh best passing attack in 2A as they are throwing the ball for 159 yards per game. The ground game has been pretty good as well as they are averaging 242 yards per game, good enough for tenth best. Caleb Bogonko has been outstanding as the senior is averaging 139 yards per game on the ground in 2A. Only Hancock County’s Logan Willis is averaging more than Bogonko.

The Yellow Jackets are taking a planned bye week this week as they travel to Knott Central on Friday, October 22nd to take on the Patriots. Middlesboro handled the Patriots with ease last season, 52-6.

8. Lawrence County (6-0)

Last Week: defeated Pike Central 42-6

This Week: at Belfry

Alan Short’s squad continues to take care of business over in Louisa as the Bulldogs steamrolled the Hawks last week. Lawrence County is off to its best start since 2013. In their victory against Pike Central, Lawrence County held the Hawks to single digits for the first time this season. Offensively, the Bulldogs were solid with 347 total yards including 211 yards from the run game. Junior Dylan Ferguson eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 114 yards and two scores. Senior Douglas Hall had the team’s other rushing touchdown. Senior Alex Strickland threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns on just six pass attempts. Junior Kaden Gillespie and senior Nick Collinsworth had one touchdown reception each. The Bulldogs had one takeaway against Pike Central.

The Bulldogs head to Belfry to take on the Pirates on Friday. Lawrence County lost to the Pirates in their only meeting last season, 36-0.

9. North Laurel (5-2)

Last Week: lost to No. 5 Pulaski County 40-16

This Week: at Whitley County

After getting off to a hot start, the Jaguars are now reeling with back-to-back losses against the Pulaski County schools. The offense struggled again as that unit was held to less than 20 points for the second time this season. Sophomore Quarterback Tucker Warren threw for 115 yards and a touchdown while

sophomore Christian tallied 90 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries. Gavin Hurst had North Laurel’s only receiving touchdown.

The Jaguars take on Whitley County in their road regular season finale on Friday. North Laurel lost last season’s lone contest against the Colonels, 30-12.

10. Bell County (6-1)

Last Week: defeated Garrard County 46-34

This Week: at No. 5 Pulaski County

The Bobcats remain in the top ten after putting away Garrard County on homecoming night. Bell County has still not lost a game against a 3A opponent. Dudley Hilton’s squad amassed 417 yards of total offense and had its biggest scoring output of the season against the Golden Lions. Senior Cameron Burnett delivered 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Junior Dawson Woolum bell-cowed the team in rushing with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushes. Sophomore Daniel Thomas also had a 100-yard rushing performance with 122 yards and a score. Thomas also had a fantastic outing catching the ball with 129 receiving yards as both of his catches resulted in touchdowns. The Bobcats had two interceptions against Garrard County.

The Bobcats head to Somerset on Friday as they have a date with the Pulaski County Maroons.

