‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ and owner use their newfound fame to give back

Heaven the dog gives back
Heaven the dog gives back(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Heaven, the recently crowned “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog,” was originally found and rescued in Eastern Kentucky.

WYMT recently interviewed Heaven’s owner, Jackie Rakers, about the competition’s impact and what she plans to do with the prizes.

Rakers said the competition has brought a lot of attention to Heaven, but she wants to use that popularity to spread awareness for rescue dogs.

She made a $1,000 donation to K9s for Veterans, which trains kill-shelter dogs to be service dogs.

Rakers also said she was going to be sending the year’s worth of free dog food she won to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, the shelter that first found Heaven.

You can read more about Heaven and the competition here.

