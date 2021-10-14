Wayne County man honored after act of heroism

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was recognized on Thursday after he stepped into action to save a person’s life.

In July, Jason T. McGinnis witnessed a car accident on Kentucky Highway 92E.

The involved car overturned after hitting a rock embankment and burst into flames with the driver still inside.

McGinnis ran to the car, broke the rear window and pulled the driver to safety.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the actions of McGinnis saved the life of the injured driver.

Jason McGinnis was awarded the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Act of Bravery/Life Saving Citizen Award.

He was given a plaque and a certificate to recognize his act of heroism.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.