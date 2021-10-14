Advertisement

UK tackle Darian Kinnard named Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the leaders on this year’s University of Kentucky football team is up for a major award.

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday. The award annually is given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Kinnard, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of five players from the Southeastern Conference on the list.

His list of preseason awards included being named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports, ESPN, USA Today, Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus.

You can read the story from UK Athletics here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Golden Alert issued for missing person in Whitley County

Latest News

Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
Eli Cox Earns Midseason ESPN All-America Honors
UK running back Chris Rodriguez
UK running back recognized for rushing more than 2,000 yards in his career
Lawrence County won the 15th Region title over Prestonsburg.
Lawrence County takes 15th Region in Wedensday’s soccer action
Devon "Scooby" Morris Player of the Week
Devon “Scooby” Morris makes a new name for himself