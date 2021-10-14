UK tackle Darian Kinnard named Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the leaders on this year’s University of Kentucky football team is up for a major award.

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday. The award annually is given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Kinnard, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of five players from the Southeastern Conference on the list.

His list of preseason awards included being named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports, ESPN, USA Today, Walter Camp and Pro Football Focus.

