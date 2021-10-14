Advertisement

UK running back recognized for rushing more than 2,000 yards in his career

UK running back Chris Rodriguez
UK running back Chris Rodriguez(UK Athletics)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days before the University of Kentucky takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, the team is recognizing one of its best players.

In a post on social media, officials with Kentucky Football said running back Chris Rodriquez Jr. is only the 10th player in school history to rack up more than 2,000 yards in his career at the school.

Rodriquez is a junior from McDonough, Georgia so the Cats upcoming contest will take him back to his home state.

You can watch that game Saturday, October 16th at 3:30 p.m. right here on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Golden Alert issued for missing person in Whitley County

Latest News

UK tackle Darian Kinnard named Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist
Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
Eli Cox Earns Midseason ESPN All-America Honors
Lawrence County won the 15th Region title over Prestonsburg.
Lawrence County takes 15th Region in Wedensday’s soccer action
Devon "Scooby" Morris Player of the Week
Devon “Scooby” Morris makes a new name for himself