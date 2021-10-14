UK running back recognized for rushing more than 2,000 yards in his career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days before the University of Kentucky takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, the team is recognizing one of its best players.

In a post on social media, officials with Kentucky Football said running back Chris Rodriquez Jr. is only the 10th player in school history to rack up more than 2,000 yards in his career at the school.

Rodriquez is a junior from McDonough, Georgia so the Cats upcoming contest will take him back to his home state.

You can watch that game Saturday, October 16th at 3:30 p.m. right here on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.