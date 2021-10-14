Two more mild days before much cooler air rolls in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will stay above average today and tomorrow before a big-time cold front gives us a hard reminder of what season it really is.

Today and Tomorrow

If you’ve enjoyed the warmer temperatures recently, you have two more days to enjoy them before they quickly become a thing of the past. I think Thursday will be a carbon copy of most of this week with fog and clouds in the morning and some sunshine in the afternoon. I also can’t rule out the chance for a stray shower, but I think most of us stay dry. The clouds, as I said they would, kept us from getting as warm as expected yesterday. We only made it into the upper 70s, so I backed our forecast high off a little today too. I think most of us top out in the upper 70s to low 80s again. Clouds increase tonight and we should drop down into the mid-60s for lows.

Friday, it’s more of the same, but with a twist. Clouds will be around early, giving way to some afternoon sunshine, but we head right back into the clouds with some scattered rain chances late as the cold front approaches. I think most of us dodge the rain for the first part of Friday night football, but it wouldn’t hurt to take your rain gear to the games with you, because you might see some action the later into the night we get. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before crashing into the mid-50s as the rain chances increase overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will literally be a tale of two skies. Rain chances will continue in the morning, but should be gone by early afternoon. Clouds will linger for a little while, but I think will start to clear by the evening hours. How fast they clear will affect our daytime highs and overnight lows. If they clear faster during the day, we might get a touch warmer. I still think most of us will be lucky to make it to 60 for a high. Overnight, I’m forecasting 40, but if the skies are clear by then, some spots will drop into the 30s and some patchy frost is possible. I wish I was kidding.

The good news is that Sunday will be absolutely gorgeous, just much cooler. We should top out in the low 60s under full sunshine before dropping back into the low 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue through most of next week, keeping the sunny skies and cooler temperatures in play. Upper 60s and low 70s are the forecast for highs all the way through the end of the week with 40s and 50s overnight. Get those drones and cameras out for the fall colors! It looks like next week might be the peak here in the mountains.

