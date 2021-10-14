Advertisement

SOAR summit wraps up on day 2

Panelists talk about reviving downtown areas at SOAR summit - 11:00 p.m.
Panelists talk about reviving downtown areas at SOAR summit - 11:00 p.m.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several state and federal officials gathered to celebrate Eastern Kentucky’s growth and look ahead at challenges facing the area on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear talked about recent job creation in the state and was confident there is more growth to come in the future.

Other speakers, including Congressman Hal Rogers, agreed with Beshear when they spoke. They said the SOAR program has, and will continue to do good things for the Commonwealth.

The governor added that the cooperation on display at the summit is one of the main ways to accomplish Kentucky’s goals.

“What we see here is unity,” said Beshear. “The belief that as Kentuckians we share more than any political ideology could pull us apart. That as a region, Eastern Kentucky wants to thrive.”

As the summit ends, community leaders hope to put the ideas brought up to use in their own areas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found in Whitley County

Latest News

Heaven the dog gives back
‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ and owner use their newfound fame to give back
Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Beloved Floyd County police officer dies of COVID
Heaven won People's magazine "world's cutest rescue dog"
EKY rescue wins cutest rescue dog
Bell County man arrested on drug charges
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested on drug charges