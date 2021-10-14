SOAR summit wraps up on day 2

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several state and federal officials gathered to celebrate Eastern Kentucky’s growth and look ahead at challenges facing the area on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear talked about recent job creation in the state and was confident there is more growth to come in the future.

Other speakers, including Congressman Hal Rogers, agreed with Beshear when they spoke. They said the SOAR program has, and will continue to do good things for the Commonwealth.

The governor added that the cooperation on display at the summit is one of the main ways to accomplish Kentucky’s goals.

“What we see here is unity,” said Beshear. “The belief that as Kentuckians we share more than any political ideology could pull us apart. That as a region, Eastern Kentucky wants to thrive.”

As the summit ends, community leaders hope to put the ideas brought up to use in their own areas.

