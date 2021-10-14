Advertisement

Slow down, move over: Too many people are driving dangerously near emergency crews

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Slow down and move over: that’s the message Lexington Police and travel experts are sharing.

They say too many people are driving dangerously on the road, especially near emergency crews.

Officials tell us their goal is just to make people aware the law in Kentucky requires them to move over, or at least slow down, for emergency vehicles. A AAA survey shows that while most people think they do, that likely isn’t the case.

A new survey released by AAA shows that more than 90% of first responders they polled said they have had a close call while working on the side of the road. Almost 70% of them said, in their experience drivers, do not slow down or move over like they should.

A previous AAA poll showed that 90% of drivers said they did move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles. However, that obviously isn’t what the people working those jobs are seeing.

Kentucky law says drivers must move over to give space, or if they can’t at least slow down, for police, firefighters, tow truck drivers, and other emergency vehicles that are on the side of the road.

While some states have extended that law to also include disabled drivers who are on the side of the road, Kentucky isn’t one of them. Still, officials say if you can move over to give those people some room, you should.

First responders aren’t the only ones in danger when people don’t pay attention. AAA says since 2015 more than 1,600 people have been killed when they were struck outside of a disabled vehicle.

