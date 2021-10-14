Advertisement

Sheriff: Pulaski County man arrested, found with large amount of suspected meth

William Rogers was arrested in Somerset early Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021.
William Rogers was arrested in Somerset early Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Tuesday morning and found to have a large amount of suspected meth, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stopped 44-year-old William Rogers as he left the Somerset Quality Inn.

When they searched the SUV Rogers was driving, they found 5.3 grams of suspected meth, digital scales, and $2380 in cash.

With the help of Somerset Police, Rogers hotel room was searched, with deputies and officers finding more than 115 grams of additional suspected meth and items normally associated with selling drugs. The drugs will be submitted to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for proper identification.

Rogers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
24-year-old Casey Marie Davis (left) and 34-year-old Marshall Lee Carroll (right) were arrested...
Sheriff: Two arrested on child abuse charges
Police Lights
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Clay County
Former Kentucky Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to production of child porn

Latest News

St. Claire Regional Medical Center finally seeing COVID-19 numbers slowing down
Death investigation graphic
Body found in Buchanan County creek identified
A former Boyd County Detention Center deputy jailer accused of an inmate’s death was found...
Former deputy jailer convicted in inmate’s death, sentenced to 15 years
Knox County Couple Arrested
Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested, charged with criminal abuse and drug trafficking