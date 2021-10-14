Sheriff: Pulaski County man arrested, found with large amount of suspected meth

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Tuesday morning and found to have a large amount of suspected meth, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stopped 44-year-old William Rogers as he left the Somerset Quality Inn.

When they searched the SUV Rogers was driving, they found 5.3 grams of suspected meth, digital scales, and $2380 in cash.

With the help of Somerset Police, Rogers hotel room was searched, with deputies and officers finding more than 115 grams of additional suspected meth and items normally associated with selling drugs. The drugs will be submitted to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for proper identification.

Rogers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.