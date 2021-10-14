Advertisement

Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested, charged with criminal abuse and trafficking

Knox County Couple Arrested
Knox County Couple Arrested(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County couple was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say they were living with children in a filthy home with drug paraphernalia all around.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous tip of drugs in a home on KY-229 in Barbourville where children were living.

Upon arrival, deputies searched the home, an outbuilding, and the property.

Inside the home, the deputies found digital scales with white powder residue and multiple uncapped syringes. Many of the syringes were filled with suspected illegal drugs and within reach of two children, ages one and ten.

The home was found to be in poor condition with trash, bugs, mold, and fecal matter all over the residence. Needles were also found in garbage heaps surrounding the home.

After searching the outbuilding, deputies discovered more than five pounds of marijuana.

41-year-old Robin Michelle Smith was arrested and charged with criminal abuse. She also had a failure to appear warrant served.

Her husband, 45-year-old Allen Smith, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana greater than five pounds and criminal abuse.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

DCBS removed the children from the home and placed them with another family member.

