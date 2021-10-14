Sheriff: Bell County man arrested on drug charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Pineville man for drug charges on Thursday.

Deputies were investigating a probation violation near Ernie Mason Road when they found the suspect.

Police saw Josh Miller, 35, when they got to the scene. When Miller saw them, police say he tried to run away with a gun.

The deputies eventually found Miller laying on the floor trying to hide. They were able to arrest him with no further incident.

The sheriff’s office release states there were empty syringes laying where Miller was trying to hide. After more searching, police say they found a large bag of suspected meth, digital scales, empty containers with crystal residue, syringes, a small bag of suspected marijuana and the gun.

Miller was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was also served a warrant for prior charges.

