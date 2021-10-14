Advertisement

Rep. Hal Rogers honors late Coach Jim Matney

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Our region continues to show support to late Coach Jim Matney’s family and the Johnson Central community after Matney’s death last month.

At the 2021 SOAR Summit Thursday, Representative Hal Rogers joined in on the support.

“A great citizen, a great Christian leader and a model for our young men and women,” said Rogers. “So, thank you Lord for Jim Matney. Our mountain coaches, some of the best motivational speakers around and coach Matney was among the best.”

