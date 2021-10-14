Advertisement

Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

By KCRG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home Thursday morning.

Court documents obtained by KCRG state a 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their house in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

Authorities said he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them. He told officers he used an ax to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Investigators said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

The parents were found dead inside the home.

Orton was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found in Whitley County

Latest News

W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue got a new truck
Big Sandy RECC donates lineman truck to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue Squad
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
2021 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition Winner
2021 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition winner delivers pitch at Soar Summit
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death